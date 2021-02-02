Punjab CM takes notice after Allama Iqbal’s botched sculpture draws laughs, criticism

By
Muhammad
-
0
372

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday ordered immediate removal of a deformed sculpture of Allama Iqbal, the poet of the east, from a public park in Lahore after it drew criticism on social media.

The chief minister has also ordered a probe into the installation of the sculpture, which shows botched attempt of unskilled artist, in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park.

The sculpture also caused a laughing stock on social media. Here are some reactions;

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here