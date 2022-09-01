Punjab CM stresses on rehabilitation of flood victims

A delegation of Baitussalam Welfare Trust (BWT), led by its chairman Maulana Abdul Sattar, called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Wednesday.

In the meeting, a common action plan was agreed upon for the rehabilitation and resettlement of flood victims and the repair of damaged houses.

While noting that BWT is at the forefront of serving the flood victims, the CM appreciated that it would provide cement, bricks and other material for the construction of demolished houses in flood-hit areas. The Punjab government has dispatched medical teams for the prevention of epidemics in the affected areas and medical support from BWT would also be welcomed, he stated.

On the instruction of the CM, a committee comprising Maulana Abdul Sattar, Mian Muhammad Ahsan, Hafiz Amaar Yasir, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, DG PDMA, Huzaifa Rafiq and Salman Hamid was constituted for collaboration.

The committee will prepare a plan for the rehabilitation of the flood victims and the repair of damaged houses. Chief Minister Parvez Elahi stressed that employment opportunities be arranged for the flood victims without delay. In this regard, the BWT model will be beneficial, he said

. He vowed to continue relief and rehabilitation work in affected areas along with BWT adding that the facility of dastarkhwan and educational institutions would also be established for the affectees.

The BWT will also establish maternity care container clinics in the affected areas and different commodities, medicines and tents will be provided jointly.

The CM announced giving soft loans to rehabilitate the victims of the deluge and added that collaboration with BWT and Indus Hospital would be further promoted to benefit the people.

Aid must reach the deserving people while the spirit of serving the affectees is commendable, he concluded. DG Rescue 1122 briefed about relief activities in the affected areas while a detailed briefing was also given on the performance of Baitussalam Welfare Trust.

The delegation included Maulana Abdul Sattar, Mian Muhammad Ahsan, chief coordinator Huzaifa Rafiq, director planning Faraz Farid, Azizur Rehman, Salman Hamid and Muhammad Raqib. Rasikh Elahi, Hafiz Amaar Yasir MPA, SMBR, former BoP president Hamish Khan, DG PDMA and others were also present.