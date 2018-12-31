Punjab CM spends busy day in Bahawalpur

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A delegation led by president Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce of Industry Mubashir Hussain called Circuit House Bahawalpur. While conversing with the delegation, the CM said that industrial sector’s role in the development of a country in and new employment opportunities are also created by industrial development. He said the government of Punjab has devised comprehensive Industrial Policy in order to facilitate investors and industrialists.

It’s the time for them to step forward and help government to develop economically through their investments. Punjab government will provide them with every needful facility and implementation of new Industrial policy will provide this industry in the province. He said that industrial Estate will be established soon at Bahawalpur as there is huge potential in Egro-base Industrial and will adopt all measurements for its promotion. With the Preparation of standard seed, we can extol production of cotton crops and Punjab government has formulated a taskforce in this regard. He said justified demands of industrialists will be fulfilled. Those who called on CM PUNJAB Included vice president Bahawalpur CCI M.Aslam, Vice President M. Waqas Malik, Secretary General Syed Ameer Haider and other officials. Provincial Ministers Sami Ullah Chahdary, Secretary Industry and Commissioner Bahawalpur division were also present there.

Moreover, office bearers of PTI Bahawalpur called on CM Punjab Sarder Usman Buzdar at Circuit House Bahawalpur. Leader from Women Wing of PTI were also present there at this occasion.

They Thanked Sardar Usman Buzdar for organizing meeting of Punjab Cabinet at Bahawalpur. While conversing at this moment, they said that it happened for the first time in the history of Pakistan and its credit goest to the Government of PTI. People of Bahawalpur Division are very happy over this. CM Punjab said that PTI government will provide party leaders and workers with their rights as they are our right hands and we respect them whole hearty. He said that this was their hardwork which blessed us with victory in General elections. Moreover, he added that their issues will be resolved at priority and their trend of contacts and meets up will be followed in future as well. Those who called on CM Punjab included president of District Bahawalpur Malik Asghar Joyia, General Secretary Mian Nabeel ur Rehman, President of Bahawalpur Malik Muzafar, General Secretary Nadeem Zaman Shah, President of District RYK Raja M. Saleem, General Secretary Dr. Iqbal Hassan, Tehseen Gardazi and other officials provincial Minister Sami Ullah Chahdary, Spokesperson CM Punjab Dr. Shahbaz Gill and Commissioner Bahawalpur were also present there.

Furthermore, a delegation led by president Hight Court Bar Bahawalpur Ahmad Mansoor Chishti Called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at Circuit house Bahawalpur. While conversing at this moment, CM said that issues of legal fraternity will be resolved at higher preference. Likewise, Issues of Lawyers colony at Bahawalpur will solved soon.

Share on: WhatsApp