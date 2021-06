Staff Reporter Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held an important meeting in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday in the chamber of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat.

On the occasion, the proceedings of the budget meeting so far were reviewed and a strategy was worked out for the approval of the budget.

The Chief Minister and the Speaker appreciated the efforts of Raja Basharat in enacting record legislation in the present era.