Punjab CM satisfied with security arrangements

LAHORE : Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made for the bye elections in the province.

He appreciated the performance of provincial administration, police and law enforcement agencies and said that army and rangers have also provided their full support for making best arrangements in this regard.

The voters took part in the voting process in a peaceful manner and no untoward incident took place due to the best arrangements of the government.

The credit goes to the concerned departments and cabinet committee on law and order also deserves accolades for its hard work, concluded the chief minister.

