Punjab CM reviews progress on schemes in remote areas

Approves enhancement in Hill-Allowance from Rs 500 to Rs1000

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at civil secretariat here on Friday. The meeting, which lasted for four-and-a-half hours, reviewed the progress made on different development schemes started for the development and prosperity of remote and backward areas of the province. Administrative secretaries briefed the Chief Minister about the progress made so far.

The Chief Minister directed that work should be speedily done to develop the backward and far-flung areas adding that he will not tolerate delay of even a single moment. He expressed his strong displeasure over delay in some welfare schemes and admonished the concerned officials.

You should better perform practically instead of engaging in any lip-service, he added and made it clear that only those will be given respect and honor that perform. I need performance and the people delaying the welfare schemes will be held accountable, he warned. You should realize the problems faced by the general public. If I have to do all the work then what are you doing? I will not allow anybody to obstruct the mission of providing relief to the masses. He said that those who do not work have no right to stay on their posts.

Chief Minister directed that steps should be done with speed to shift the remote schools on solar power. People of backward areas have all the right to use latest means of public transport and we have to return this right to them.

He directed that healthcare and educational projects should be completed in time and a report should also be submitted. It has been decided to double the hill-allowance of government officials of tribal and hilly areas of DG Khan. Approval has been accorded to enhance the hill-allowance from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1000, he said. He also directed to expedite the work on welfare schemes and added that cleanliness arrangements in big cities should be improved.

He also showed his indignation over poor cleanliness arrangements and presence of filth in DG Khan City and directed that solid waste should be properly disposed of. Along with it, healthcare, education and clean drinking water schemes of remote areas should be completed on priority basis, he added. Instead of any lip-service, the PTI government is doing practical measures for providing better facilities to the people and no one will be allowed to create hurdles or delay such programs. He said that only those officers will remain on their posts that will show performance because PTI government believes in service delivery and it is the responsibility of concerned agencies to achieve targets within given time frame.

Senior Member Board of Revenue, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries, principal secretary to CM and high officials attended the meeting.

Share on: WhatsApp