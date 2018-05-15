Punjab CM reviews progress on Bhikki power plant

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif chaired an important meeting here on Monday to review the progress on Bhikki power plant in which General Electric, Herban Electric, ACS (Energy), Secretary Energy and other officials were present.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that efforts of Pakistan Muslim League-N government for overcoming the energy crisis are bearing fruit. Punjab government has produced thousands of megawatts electricity for the national grid by spending billions of rupees.

He said that efforts of PML-N aimed at removing the darkness of load-shedding will always be remembered. The people are benefiting from the continued hard work for eliminating terrorism and energy crisis and time is not far when load-shedding will become a thing of the past.

The energy policy of PML-N government is durable, having far-reaching impacts and industrial production has been increased with the elimination of energy crisis. This has also helped to boost the national exports, concluded the Chief Minister.