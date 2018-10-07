Punjab CM represents politics of change: PM

LAHORE : Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar represents politics of change and vowed that his nominee will never be involved in financial malpractices.

“I always wanted a CM like Usman Buzdar. He knows the problem of a common man,” he said while speaking to media after the provincial cabinet session.

He said that Buzdar will remain the chief minister till the end of the tenure of his government.

The premier took a jibe at the opposition leader by saying: “I decided to hold this press conference after watching Shehbaz Sharif’s attempt of becoming Nelson Mandela.”

“I have been saying from last 22 years that the biggest problem of this country is corruption,” he said.

PM Imran said that bringing back looted wealth stashed abroad is the only way to stabilise economy without taking foreign loans.

He said that further Rs1200 billion increase in circular debt will be observed if the prices of electricity are not raised,” he said.

The premier said that as many as 50 people would be behind bars if the National Accountability Bureau had been under his authority.

He expressed his reservation on the performance of NAB chairman saying that he is taking actions on not as per par pace.

“I know how many more names will be disclosed in graft cases,” he said.

PM Imran said that the opposition political parties are doing dramas in cover of saving democracy.

“If you want to protest, we will give you container. You can shout as much as you want in the assembly. But the corrupt people should get it that I won’t spare anyone,” he said.

He said that the government wont be blackmailed with any move, adding that gow could the government victamise anyone on the cases registered 10 months back.

“The government will give all required help to the NAB. People should know that there will be no NRO. We will take stern action against corruption,” he added.

