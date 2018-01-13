Punjab CM forms committee for children’s protection

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday formed a committee for the protection of children.

Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah will head the committee comprising of 20 members including Rana Mashhood and Punjab Inspector General.

According to the notification, the committee will holistically reviewing and recommending measures to prevent the increasing trend of child abuses in the society.

The committee will be bound to forward proposal to the Chief Minister in 15 days pertaining to the inclusion of child safety measures and related university research articles in the curriculum.

The committee will also form a report about the delay and developments in the abuse cases against children. It will give recommendation in the cases that have been subject to negligence.

The step came after the recent incident of child abuse in which a seven-year-old girl Zainab was raped and murdered in Kasur.

Zainab was kidnapped from Rod Kot when her parents left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. The girl was strangled to death after being raped.

Police officers recovered her body from a garbage heap near Zaki Ada.

Her funeral prayer was led by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahir-ul-Qadri and offered by flocks of people.

The incident sparked countrywide protests and riots while shutterdown strike was observed in Kasur as all the markets and educational institutions remained closed for two days.

Many politicians, activists condemned the death of the young girl and urged to bring the culprits to justice in tweets that flooded Twitter.

It is to be mentioned here that as many as 12 children have been killed after rape in Kasur in one year whereas police officers have killed three people involved in such criminal activities.

Orignally published by INP