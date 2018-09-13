Punjab CM felicitates toppers of intermediate exam

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the students securing top positions in intermediate examinations.

In his felicitations message here on Thursday, CM Usman Buzdar said that parents and teachers of such students also deserve accolades and added that he is happy that some of the students have shown wonderful performance despite having meager resources.

The students are bright future of the country and I pray for many more successes for the students, the chief minister concluded.