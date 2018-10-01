Punjab CM directs grand operation against land mafia, encroachments in Lahore

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to launch a grand operation against land mafia and corrupt elements in Lahore.

While talking to Members of Punjab Assembly from Sahiwal Division in Lahore, the CM said that the operation should be accomplished under carrot and stick policy.

He also instructed to take action against encroachments in Lahore.

CM said that provision of facilities to the masses will be ensured through close coordination among departments.

Matters related to public welfare projects discussed during the meeting.

Punjab CM said that a complaint cell is being set up to resolve problems of the people.

