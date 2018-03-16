Punjab CM directs foolproof security arrangements for PSL matches to be held in Lahore

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security for the PSL matches scheduled to be held in the provincial capital.

The Chief Minister issued these directives while presiding over a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation, here on Friday. The meeting strongly condemned the Raiwind blast and paid tributes to great sacrifices of police officials and other martyrs. It also prayed for the departed souls. Interim report of the Raiwind blast was also presented in the meeting and security of PSL matches to be held in Lahore, along with other matters, came under review.

Shehbaz Sharif while issuing directives for peaceful and safe holding of PSL matches said that the enthusiasts will get a chance to witness best cricket in Lahore. International cricket is being revived in Pakistan, he added.

He said that foolproof security should be provided to the players and expressed the satisfaction that due to the efforts and sacrifices of Pak army, police and other law enforcement agencies, the incidents of terrorism have been sufficiently decreased. He said that Raiwind blast is a brutal conspiracy to destabilize the country. The immortal sacrifices of police officials and other martyrs, who have lost their lives in this attack, will not go wasted and all of our sympathies are with the bereaved families.

He said that foolproof security arrangements for PSL-3 matches will be ensured at every cost and all the line departments will have to make the best arrangements with their collective efforts and by maintaining close liaison with each other. The enemy does not want the nation to joy but we have to fail the nefarious designs with our collective efforts and vision.

The Chief Minister directed that best arrangements of cleanliness should also be made inside and outside the stadium and continued supply of electricity should be ensured inside the stadium as well as entry and exit points of the stadium during the matches. He said the match route, along with the whole city of Lahore, should be illuminated through lights.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Ayub Gadhi, Bilal Yasin, Jehangir Khanzada, Kh. Imran Nazir, Chairman PCB Najam Sethi, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), IG Police, Secretaries of the concerned departments and other officials attended the meeting.

