Punjab CM condemns attack on Girls’ Schools in Chilas

LAHORE : Caretaker chief minister Punjab Dr. Hasan Askari has strongly condemned ransacking and destroying of schools in Chilas and reiterated that such nefarious acts cannot stop the daughters of the nation to study. Those who are trying to spread fear and panic in the people through such transgressions are an atrocious enemy of national development and prosperity, he added.

He said the criminal offences aimed at depriving the girls to study tantamount to sheer ignorance and fanaticism. It is very essential to light the candle of knowledge everywhere to fearlessly counter extremism as it can only be defeated through an emphatic light of knowledge in the society. We will have to defeat the conspiracies of anti-social elements trying to make the nation a hostage of the darkness of ignorance with our commitment and passion, concluded the chief minister.

