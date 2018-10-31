Punjab CM briefs PM Imran about 100-day agenda implementation

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the steps taken by the provincial government for implementation of 100 Days Agenda.

Imran Khan, who met Buzdar during his maiden official visit to Lahore discussed political, administrative, and economic matters of the province.

Usman Buzdar also briefed the prime minister about progress on the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in Punjab.

Earlier, Imran Khan met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and discussed various matters.

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that agenda of Imran Khan is to end the 70 years’ old and outdated system and through 100 Days Plan the priorities are being fixed for the next 5 years. He added that solution of basic issues of the masses, provision of justice and to bring Pakistan at par with developed countries are the main objectives for which practical work has been started.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that those who looted the country for 30 years and gave the “ gift “ of corruption to the nation are now in hurry and they are worried only about the success of present government. He said that Tehrik-e-Insaaf has started to implement its manifesto and all over the country especially in Punjab changes would be brought at wide scale.

