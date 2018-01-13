Punjab CM becomes symbol of incompetence: Andleeb Abbas

ISLAMABAD : Chief Minister Punjab and Punjab Police has become a symbol of incompetence and terror, said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf slamming Punjab government over the horrendous incident of Kasur.

According to the details issued by party’s Central Media Department senior leader Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Andleeb Abbas has written to the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister invoking Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act 2013 and seeking “certified information” regarding Punjab government’s failure to protect minor children.

In her letter as a ‘citizen of Pakistan’, Andleeb Abbas has stated that the Chief Minister and his ministers remained silent over the failure of police to check crime against children particularly in Kasur. She put to question why 2700 police officials are deployed for the security of Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence when it is no more a camp office of Prime Minister after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification. She stated that being a citizen of Pakistan and a taxpayer, under Article 19-A of the Constitution and Right to Information Act-2013, she needed certified information pertaining to misuse of tax-payers’ money on Sharif family’s security.

She further said that CM ordered District Police Officer to be made OSD over the death of two protestors protesting outside his office. She questioned why the DPO not been arrested and why no FIR was launched against him.

Andleeb Abbas stated that CM constituted a Joint Investigation Team headed by Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh to conduct a probe into the brutal assault and murder of Zainab. He is the same officer, she pointed, who investigated the massive child abuse scandal in Kasur in 2015. That JIT, she said, was tempered down and the biggest child abuse scandal ended up concluding it as a property dispute despite clear evidence and presence of videos. Andleeb Abbas stated that the JIT did not blame the local MNA and MPA whose influence pressurized the police not to catch the real culprits. She inquired why the earlier JIT report has been tempered and on what basis has another JIT been formed.

She said that Model Town killings and Kasur killings are Chief Minister’s responsibility and he must not only penalize all ministers, police officers and bureaucrats involved but he himself must resign as he has on his name and conscience 100 shootings and 14 killings of Model Town and 284 Child Abuses and 11 rape and killings of Kasur incident. She said that this is a terrible record on CM Punjab’s governance and nothing short than a resignation of law minister Rana Sanaullah and he himself can do justice to this shameful series of corrupt practices and gruesome murders.

Orignally published by NNI