Punjab CM assures traders to resolve their issues

A delegation of industrialists and representatives of traders’ community under the leadership of APTMA head Gohar Ijaz called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. A discussion with regard to resolving their problems during the meeting.

The CM assured to resolve their problems at the earliest and added that Punjab government will create more ease and comforts for the industrialists and traders community. Usman Buzdar maintained that common man will get livelihood with the running of business.

The CM stated that common man is facing maximum difficulties owing to coronavirus pandemic and our aim is to alleviate difficulties of common man.

He disclosed that SoPs have been finalized in order to grant permission for doing business in a phased manner in Punjab.

He warned that industry will be closed in case of violating the SoPs. He stated that besides opening up wood sector and building, other industry relating to construction will also be allowed to open up and recommendations after being prepared have also been submitted to the federal government.

Usman Buzdar highlighted that with the consultation of federal government feeding industry connected with export sector will also be opened.

CM underscored that we are granting permission to power looms for doing working and recommendations for such factories which have their labour colonies have also been submitted.

We have also proposed opening iron and steel industry along with home appliances industry while markets and bazaars will be opened in phases, he added.

CM apprised that a committee has been constituted under the headship of Provincial Industries Minister to resolve the problems of industrialists and traders community.

APTMA head Gohar Ijaz commended CM Usman Buzdar for delivering his duties on the front line in order to combat corona pandemic and has also set a new example of rendering public service. He further complimented that CM has proved himself Wasim Akram Plus in real sense.

He further acknowledged the steps taken by CM for resolving the problems of industrialists and traders community.

Those meeting with CM Usman Buzdar including President LCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Adeel Bashir, Ahmad Zafar, Pervaiz Lala, Akbar Sheikh, SM Nabeel and others. Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Vice chairman LDA Sheikh Imran, Secretary Information and concerned officials also attended the meeting.

Members of British House of Lords paid rich tributes to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for allocating 2 per cent quota in higher education for the minorities alongwith opening the avenues of attaining higher education.

Usman Buzdar was specially extended compliments and acknowledgement from Member House of Lord Lord Elton of Liver Pool by writing a letter and also appreciated his decision for fixing 2 per cent quota in higher education for the minorities.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the media services on the World Press Freedom Day. Usman Buzdar complimented that he salutes those journalists who laid down their lives for press freedom and media has played an unforgettable role in order to arise collective awareness in the society.

He further underscored that promotion of democracy is linked with freedom of media. Those journalists who stand for truth, honesty and due rights become face of the society, he added. He maintained that press freedom portrays collective awareness of the society.

The CM took notice of child molestation incident in the area of Sadiqabad and sought report from RPO Bahawalpur. He also directed to initiate action against the accused according to law.