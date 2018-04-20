Punjab CM approves ramazan package

LAHORE : A high-level meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif which accorded approval to Ramazan Package to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

The meeting also reviewed prices and provision of essential items in wake of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that subsidy to the tune of Rs. 11 billion will be provided for the provision of subsidized flour to the people during this month. A 20 kg bag of flour will be available in Ramadan bazaars and in the open market at the price of Rs. 500 while the 10 kg flour bag will be provided at Rs. 250. More than 300 subsidized Ramadan Bazaars will be established during Ramadan ul Mubarak to provide relief to the people.

Meanwhile, 32 model bazaars will also operate as subsidized Ramadan Bazaars. As much as 2000 Dasterkhwan will be established across the province to provide free Sehr and Iftaar.

He said that pulses, ghee, sugar, fruit and vegetables will be available at subsidized rates in subsidized Ramadan Bazaars. Agri-fair price shops will also be set up where pulses and vegetables will be available less than the market rates.

The Chief Minister directed that effective measures should be adopted to provide essential items at subsidized rates to the people adding that best security arrangements should be made in the Ramadan Bazaars. Ample provision of essential items should be ensured and no complaint of any shortage should arise, he said.

He said that provision of relief to the masses is his mission and every possible step should be adopted to achieve this goal. The prices of essential items including fruits and vegetables should be conspicuously displayed in Ramadan Bazaars and market places.

Digital price boards should be set up for the benefits of the visitors, he added. Keeping in view the summer weather, best arrangements along with prompt parking facilities should be ensured for the visitors.

The meeting was given briefing about arrangements of Ramadan Bazaars. It was told that a trend of price stability of essential items and their decrease has been witnessed before the advent of Ramadan ul Mubarak.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Sheikh Allauddin, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chief Secretary, concerned secretaries and high officials attended the meeting.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Naeem Akhtar Bhabha and Secretary Agriculture attended the meeting through video link from Islamabad and Layyah, respectively.

Orignally published by INP