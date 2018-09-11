Punjab CM approves 10 more ministers for cabinet

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved one more minister for the provincial cabinet to increase the number of new ministers to 10, it emerged Tuesday.

The cabinet will also include four advisors and five special assistants.

After the 10 new ministers are inducted in the Punjab Cabinet, the total number of ministers in the province will go up to 33.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar will take administer the oath to the new members of the cabinet in a ceremony that will be held tomorrow.

Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Meher Muhammad Aslam, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ashifa Riaz, Shoukat Ali Laleka, Zawar Hussain Warraich and Ijaz Masih are likely to be appointed provincial ministers.

Abdul Haye Dasti, Faisal Hayat and Muhammad Hanif will be appointed advisers, sources informed Geo News.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Salman, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, Umer Farooq, Ameer Muhammad Khan and Khurram Khan Leghari are likely to be made special assistants, the sources said.