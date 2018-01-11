Punjab CM should answer over murder of Zainab: Sirajul Haq

KASUR : Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Siraj ul Haq on Thursday said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif should answer over the murder of seven-year-old Zainab.

Addressing the protesters in Kasur, the JI chief said that the city has been made the center of violence. He questioned why the government did not take any action when Zainab was missing for five days.

Sirajul Haq criticized Punjab Chief Minister for arriving at Zainab’s residence in dark of night while saying that he should have come in the morning and had clarified the government’s position in the matter.

He demanded that the city leadership should tender resignation as they have lost the right to represent people. JI chief also insisted that not only the culprit but the DPO should be hanged publicly.

Orignally published by INP