Punjab CM announces Rs 20 lakh grant for collective marriages of Hindus in Sindh

LAHORE : Punjab Minister Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that the trend of collective marriage by the welfare institutions is highly appreciated and tying poor people into marriage bonds will not only prosper society but also through strong social and cultural relationships Family system will be strengthened. He said that Chief Minister Punjab has announced a grant of Rs. 20 lakh for the collective marriage ceremony of the Hindu Council.

He expressed these views yesterday, while addressing the 83 couple’s marriages ceremony organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council in Karachi. Provincial Minister said that the trend of collective weddings in the country will not only end the social evils, but also the vast and poor parents will have a wide range of opportunities for better children’s better relationships. He said that in order to share happiness in people, open the heart and prostrate the culture of collective marriages.

The provincial minister said that the easiest thing in Islam and other religions is marriage, but our customs and other social constraints have made the marriage process very difficult, due to which society is facing anxiety. He further said that the Muslim League (N) has full faith in the protection of the rights of all the minorities in the country.

Consul Mauritania Sohail Yasin Suleman, ex-President, Pakistan Hindu Council Raja Aashar Mall, Manglani and several political and social personalities attended the event.

