Punjab CM announces program for uplift of agri, allied sectors

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has presided over a four hours long meeting at Chief Minister’s Office here on Tuesday in which the performance and future roadmap of agriculture, food, revenue, forest and wildlife departments were reviewed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that farmers will be fully facilitated for the promotion of agriculture sector on durable lines. Innovative programs will be launched to increase agri-productivity and to help enhance the income of the farmers. He said that more than Rs. two billion have been allocated for drip irrigation system and farmers will be provide certified cotton seeds as well to improve the cotton production. Meanwhile, subsidy will be given for certified cotton seeds and sale of unpacked seeds will be banned.

The Chief Minister directed that action should be initiated against the production and sale of spurious pesticides. The farmers will be facilitated for sowing sunflower, olives and canola and special measures will also be taken for increasing the production of oil-seed crops. In this regard, the farmers will be given subsidy. He said that Punjab government has launched crops insurance adding that its target should be achieved within the given timeframe. A comprehensive plan of wheat procurement should be devised for the current year, he added. He said that PTI government will protect the rights of the farmers and distribution of gunny bags will be made purely on merit. Similarly, the farmers will be given full reward of their hard work, he added.

The Chief Minister directed that the cabinet committee should be constituted for upcoming wheat procurement campaign and this committee would prepare necessary monitoring mechanism. He said that trees plantation campaign should be made a success at every cost and directed that the detail of saplings planted under the campaign should be provided to him.

The Chief Minister said that he will get verify the saplings planted under the trees plantation campaign. He expressed the displeasure over planting less number of trees in DG Khan and sought a report from the Secretary Forests in this regard.

The meeting also decided to devise a comprehensive program for promoting hatchery in the province. Meanwhile, a pilot project will also be devised for the production of shrimps. The Chief Minister said that Punjab has a tremendous potential of fish and shrimp production and added that a fish health lab will also be established. He directed that a viable project should be prepared to promote cage fish culture and added that small fish farmers will be given priority in this regard.

