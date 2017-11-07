Punjab closes over 200 industrial units; KP bans burning of solid waste, tyres

Dense smog covers most parts, Motorways’ all sections open for traffic

Islamabad

Punjab government is making concerted efforts for prevention of smog across the province. According to spokesman of the provincial government, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, 236 industrial units, accused of spreading pollution, have been sealed while FIRs have been lodged against 60 other units, Radio Pakistan reported. He said that farmers are being informed about the adverse effects of smoke from burning of munds of rice crop. Meanwhile, all sections of Motorway including M-2; Lahore to Kot Momin, M-3; Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and M-4; Faisalabad to Gojra have been opened for all types of traffic. Motorway Police officials also told Radio Pakistan that these sections of Motorway were closed for all kinds of traffic due to dense smog and zero visibility.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed ban on burning of solid waste and rubber tyres in a bid to contain smog, decreasing visibility besides creating numerous health hazards. According to a notification issued by KP governments, all the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to enforce ban on burning of solid waste and tyres for containing smog. The provincial government has also decided to launch awareness campaign about hazards of smog and measures for prevention. In this regard, the Deputy Commissioners were also directed to arrange awareness sessions and walks for apprising people about measures that can protect them from hazards of smog.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Power Division said the National Transmission And Dispatch Company (NTDC) was continuously working to keep its system intact during the ongoing smoggy condition. Special ground teams were working day and night for the purpose, the spokesman said in a statement.—APP