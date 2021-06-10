Punjab changes schools’ timings

Staff Reporter

The Punjab government has changed the timings of opening and closure of all schools (private and government) in view of the heatwave currently gripping the City.

Announcing new timings of the opening and closure of schools in Punjab, Provincial Minister for Education Murad Raas said in a tweet on Thursday that according to the new schedule schools would open at 7am and close at 11: 30am.

Towards the end of his tweet, Raas appealed to students and teachers to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the coronavirus pandemic.