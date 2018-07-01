Punjab caretaker set-up totally unbiased, impartial: Hassan Askari

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Dr. Hassan Askari has said that the interim provincial set up is completely unbiased and impartial. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is provided with full support for holding transparent elections in the province and we will fulfill the expectations of our nation.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Dr. Hassan Askari said that neither he nor his team has any political agenda also he has never been in politics before nor intended to join in future. Administrative changes in the province have also been made to make electoral process transparent. He said that they will deliver their responsibility in best possible way for which he is not working alone as it is not a one man show but team work.

The caretaker Chief Minister said that political parties participating in the general election are being given equal opportunities. In order to make the elections more and more transparent, strict implementation of code of conduct is being ensured also necessary directions have been issued to administration and concerned departments in this regard.

Dr. Hassan Askari said that observance of code of conduct issued by ECP is obligatory for all political parties, their candidates and independent candidates. He said that effective strategy has been devised to ensure fair, transparent and impartial elections in peaceful environment.

He said that transparent general elections are mandatory for democracy and strengthening National Institutions so we will not allow anyone to violate code of conduct issued by Election Commission.

The caretaker Chief Minister said that every needful step is being taken for transparent and fair elections and our efforts will speak by themselves. He said that every important step is being taken to make free and transparent election and no hindrance will be allowed in it. The caretaker government has come only to make elections free, transparent and impartial and we are fulfilling our responsibility as a moral duty, he maintained.