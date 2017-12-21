Punjab camps in full swing for Quaid Games

Lahore

Punjab teams training camps for the preparation of Quaid-i-Azam Inter-Provincial Games are under progress here at several venues on Wednesday.

The second edition of Quaid-i-Azam Inter-Provincial Games being organised at Islamabad from December 25-29, 2017.

It’s worth mentioning that Punjab teams training camps are under progress at several venues in Lahore under the directives of Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan.

The hockey, wrestling, volleyball and kabaddi players did physical exercises, jogging and jumping in two sessions during the camp.

The coaches advised their players to do exercises according to their physical stamina.—APP

