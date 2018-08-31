Punjab Cabinet reviews govt’s 100 days agenda

Staff Reporter

Cabinet meeting was held under the chair of punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here today to review implementation on 100 days agenda of the government. The meeting reiterated the commitment to wholly fulfill the public service agenda. The meeting was told that the PTI’s agenda of change included a set of priority actions and initiatives it would undertake in its first 100 days in office to set the tone and direction of the new government. It was stated that this 100-day programme spans 6 discrete areas–governance, federation, economy, agriculture and water, social services and national security—and tackles initiatives as diverse as local government reform and improving education and health to water scarcity and job creation.

In today’s meeting, the chief minister Usman Buzdar reviewed each initiative with his cabinet. He emphasized that the plan was a public compact with the Pakistani people, and that every minister in his cabinet must be clear on what they must do, and to personally lead execution. He also reiterated that he and his team will deliver on prime minister’s 100 days agenda and his vision to transform punjab.

The chief minister said that he will personally review and monitor progress. He also conveyed his expectation that the cabinet work at a speed and intensity that government is not traditionally used to, pointing out that 10% of the 100-day period had already elapsed and that the clock remained ticking. He cautioned his colleagues to shun old and regurgitated solutions that haven’t worked in the past – instead, he challenged them to deliver in ways that are both aspirational and implementable.

The Cabinet, individually and collectively, reaffirmed their commitment to the 100-day agenda. They mentioned that they will work tirelessly to deliver 100 days agenda. And in keeping with the promise of transparent and accessible governance, they agreed to put in place mechanisms to enable the public at large to hold them to account in real-time, including a public website to track progress on individual 100-day initiatives.

The meeting decided that a working group will be established immediately for taking necessary steps to fulfil the promise of establishment of southern punjab province. A new local bodies system will also be introduced to help complete development projects through it. Meanwhile, necessary steps will be taken to depoliticize the police on the pattern of KPK model. Provision of latest healthcare facilities to everybody is at the top of PTI’s manifesto, the meeting was told. Immediate implementation of three points will be ensured in the first phase which includes improving facilities in emergency, provision of free medicines and launch of insaaf health card.

The meeting was told that provision of clean drinking water to every Pakistani is the priority agenda of prime minister Imran Khan and for that purpose, work will have to be started on emergency basis. Slogans were raised for provision of clean drinking water in the past and billions of rupees were wasted but the PTI government will unveil a comprehensive roadmap within next 100 days after a concrete planning. Similarly, effective measures will be taken for provision of employment to the jobless, promotion of skills based education, provision of homes to the homeless and alleviation of poverty at the grassroots.

The meeting held a detailed discussion to move further the prime minister’s vision, national development agenda, creation of employment opportunities and initiation of reforms in public sector departments. The meeting unanimously decided that prime minister’s 100 days program will be speedily implemented and punjab province will play the role of a vanguard in this regard. Good governance, merit, transparency, austerity and simplicity would be the priorities of the government, the meeting decided. Similarly, comprehensive strategy would be adopted to solve the problems of the masses so that people could perceive change around them. The meeting decided to constitute a committee for austerity purposes so that unnecessary expenditures could be curtailed in public sector departments. The meeting unanimously decided that recruitments would continue through public service commission while ban has been imposed on direct recruitments. It was decided that child enrolment targets would be given to all districts for the promotion of primary education so that the children of low income families could get education through the resources of the state. It was decided to promote cottage industry so that educated youth could be made self-reliant through loan facility and it was also decided to increase the role of TEVTA with regard to technical education and development of skilled labor in the province. Provision of basic facilities to the common man would be ensured and it was stated that education and development of human resource are also made part of priorities. It was decided that public welfare agenda would be implemented dedicatedly instead of relying on hollow claims of the past. The meeting decided that every possible steps would be made for public welfare in the light of vision of prime minister Imran Khan and headway would be made speedily without wasting any moment so that this agenda could be completed. The meeting decided that all departments would compile their recommendations for implementation on 100 days plan. Senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan will be the coordinator on behalf of the punjab province and he will present the recommendations in the next cabinet meeting after making necessary coordination with different departments and holding a review of their recommendations. The meeting also reviewed arrangements with regard to upcoming holy month of Muharram ul Haram and ministers would be deputed in different districts to help maintain law & order there.

