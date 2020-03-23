Punjab cabinet meets today

An extraordinary meeting of Punjab cabinet has been called today (Tuesday) and ordinance on taking steps in connection with coronavirus will be presented therein for approval.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will preside over the meeting. 17-point agenda has been issued regarding this meeting. Corona ordinance will be presented for approval.

Briefing will be given on the steps taken by the government to cope with Corona virus. The participants will also be briefed on the impacts of this virus on national economy.

The matter for approval of state land lease related to Cholistan and Rahim Yar Khan is also part of agenda. Cabinet will also review amendment in Punjab Sugar Factories control act.

The matter of transferring of powers to divisional directors of Baitul Mal Punjab will also come under discussion. The extension of Old city authority to entire Punjab has also been included in the agenda.

Provincial Mohtasib annual report will also be put before the cabinet for approval.

The cabinet will also review the matter of amendment in section 6 of PEPRA act. The cabinet will review Online college ad mission system 2019 and accord approval in this regard.

The matter for approval of 2 percent quota for minorities in government higher education institutions also features the agenda of the meeting.