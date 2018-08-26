Punjab cabinet likely to take oath within 48 hours

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has finalised the names of cabinet members in consultation with the party leadership and a 15-member Cabinet is likely to be sworn in within 48 hours, it has been learnt.

Sources say Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed is being considered for Minister for HUD and PHE and Communication and Works Department. Aleem Khan is being considered for Minister for Local Government, Yasmin Rashid for Health Minister, Sibtain Khan for Agriculture Minister and Samiullah Khan as chief whip, sources continued.

Further, the sources said that Hashim Khan is being considered for the post of Punjab Minister for Education, Hasnain Dreshak for Finance Minister, Aslam Iqbal as Information Minister, Raja Basharat as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Jahanzeb Kacchi for Minister of Livestock. Raja Yasir is being considered for the post of Minister of Higher Education, the sources added.

Other names that are being considered include Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, Rashid Hafeez, Saeeda Sohail, Murad Raas, Ajmal Cheema, Mohsin Leghari and Malik Akhtar.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Abdul Aleem Khan said that a clear road-map of Pakistan’s progress and prosperity led by Imran Khan is ahead. Talking to party leaders from different districts, he said that the decisions of the federal cabinet were proving that the nationwide change has started and in first phase Imran khan has started austerity from himself and his members of the cabinet.

He went on to say that the PTI government will spend national resources on nation and nobody will be allowed to waste official money.

