Punjab cabinet decides to establish 337 Sahulat bazaars

Staff Reporter Lahore

The 46th provincial cabinet meeting, which met at CM Office under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday, approved the establishment of 337 Sahulat Bazaars/ Sahulat Counters across the province to provide 10-kg flour bag at Rs.430 along with the provision of fruits, vegetables, rice and pulses at subsidised rates.

The CM directed the cabinet committee for price control to take immediate steps in this regard.

The meeting approved the first provincial sports policy 2020. A sports endowment fund will be established along with the establishment of sports infrastructure, establishments of academies and geo-tagging of the database.

Insurance scheme and sports medicines are also included in this policy. Sports grounds were being developed in 200 villages and identification of lands has been completed for the establishment of 1400 more grounds.

Meanwhile, multipurpose tehsil sports complexes are also being constructed in 65 tehsils. The CM instructed to take every step to promote sports culture and provision of facilities to sportsmen.

The meeting approved Punjab Irrigation, Drainage and Users Act 2021 to identify irrigation rights and better management of Varabandi.

This act will also help in the construction of new dams, improvement in groundwater recharge and dam safety.

The Agri tube wells will be registered to maintain underground water level. Extension in the lease of nazul land for Behbood Complex of Behbood Association in Shams Qari, Chamba House Lane, GOR-I, Lahore was approved as well.