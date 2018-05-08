Punjab cabinet condemns firing at Ahsan Iqbal

Staff Reporter

The provincial cabinet at a meeting, which held with Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the chair here on Monday, strongly condemned the firing incident targeting Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and prayed for his early recovery.

The chief minister ordered for constituting a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) under Additional IG Counter-Terrorism Department and asked the committee to hold complete investigation into the incident. The Punjab cabinet accorded approval for restoring employment quota for three divisions of southern Punjab. Under it, the quota of Bahawalpur, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions along with the districts of Bhakkar and Mianwali would be 20 per cent in public sector jobs.

The meeting also approved change in the name of Punjab Coal Mining Company to Punjab Mineral Company.

Adressing the meeting, the chief minister said public welfare and development of southern Punjab was very dear to him and added that the PML-N government had taken unprecedented steps for development of the region. Provision of 36 per cent resources for 31 per cent population was part of this commitment. He said people of the region were fully benefiting from the mega projects completed with a cost of billions of rupees and it would continue in future as well.

Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and inspector general police attended the meeting.