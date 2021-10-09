Punjab Cabinet approves Transaction Plan of local govts

Staff Reporter Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the 48th meeting of the Provincial Cabinet held at CM’s secretariat on Saturday which gave approval to the Transaction Plan of local governments.

It was decided to constitute a high-level cabinet committee comprising legal and constitutional experts including the Ministers of Law, Local government and Prosecution departments, Ministers of other concerned departments, Advocate General Punjab and other high ranked officers for devising the strategy for the implementation on Transaction Plan. The committee will review every aspect of the transaction plan and will submit its recommendations.

Usman Buzdar directed the provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants to fully participate in the celebrations of Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen which will continue till 12 of Rabi-ul-awwal in Punjab. Special ceremonies will be held at tehsil, district, division and provincial level, he added.

The cabinet meeting also ratified the decisions of the 60th, 61st and 62nd meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development, 68th and 69th meetings of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legal Affairs.

Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretaries and officials concerned attended the meeting.

