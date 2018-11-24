Punjab Cabinet approves laws for benefit of people

Salim Ahmed

An important meeting of the provincial cabinet was held here today at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair in which important decisions were made besides giving approval to a number of draft laws recommended by cabinet’s standing committee on legislation.

Meeting approved draft law for giving concession on property tax in six computerized districts. Draft amendment in Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 under Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 was approved to introduce automated registration card in Punjab. Amendment draft of Punjab Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System Rules 2015 and Punjab Sales Tax for Service Enforcement Rules 2014 were also approved.

Meeting also given approval to leave for performing Hajj and Umrah and giving of right to grant for financial assistance and draft amendment in Indus River System Authority Act 1992 (Chashma Right Canal Lift Irrigation Canal project). Draft laws relating to enforcement of provincial sales tax on intercity transportation, transportation of luggage through roads or provision of services through pipelines were also given approval.

Meeting gave approval to the draft acts for the establishment of Namal Institute and bifurcation of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences from Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/Postgraduate Medical Institute Lahore. It also gave approval to the draft relating to the nominations and establishment of search committee for dealing with relevant matters including determination of educational qualification, experience and other matters for filling the post of vice chancellor of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology Lahore. Draft law about policy for reallocation of sugar mills in Punjab was also given approval along with a draft law for the establishment of Punjab Skills Development Authority.

Notification regarding establishment of Punjab University of Technology Rasool in Mandi Bahauddin was also validated by the meeting along with approval of draft of Punjab Labor Policy 2018. Similarly, drafts of Punjab Occupational Safety and Health Act 2018, Punjab Domestic Act 2018 and Agricultural Policy 2018 were approved as well. Meanwhile, amendments in Punjab Right to Information Act 2018, Punjab Right to Public Service Act 2018, Police Order 2018 (ADR committees), Punjab Prevention of Conflict of Interest Act 2018 and Punjab Whistleblower Protection Act and Vigilance Commission Act 2018 were approved by the cabinet.

Meeting validated the audit reports of the Auditor General about public sector companies. It decided to auction the luxury vehicles. 22 such vehicles will be auctioned while six bulletproof vehicles will be given to police for security. Meeting decided that ten such vehicles will be placed in the pool and it was also decided in principle that the policy of vehicles’ allotment should be examined. Chief Minister directed to constitute a high-level committee adding that this committee should devise a unified policy for the allotment of government vehicles. Supplementary grant for the release of arrears amounting to Rs. 4.60 billion for 1263-megawatt RLNG power project of Punjab Thermal Power Limited in Jhang was also approved by the meeting.

Punjab cabinet decided that recruitment process through Punjab Public Service Commission will be continued while cabinet committee will present its recommendations on case to case basis for other recruitments.

Share on: WhatsApp