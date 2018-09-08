Punjab cabinet announces to donate one month pay for dams construction

LAHORE : Members of Punjab cabinet on Saturday announced to donate their one month salary for the construction of dams.

Talking to media persons, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Usman Buzdar has pledged to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan regarding dams as it’s an important task.

He also assured to work on the implementation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) 100-day plan.

Earlier, Punjab government had decided to include nine ministers and three advisers in the cabinet just a day after it notified portfolios of five ministers.

The new ministers include Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Meher Muhammad Aslam, Syed Hassnain Gardezi, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Muhammad Ikhlaq, Ashfa Riaz, Shaukar Lalika, Zawar Hussain Warraich, and Ijaz Masih.

Abdul Hae Dasti, Faisal Hayat Jabwaba and Muhammad Haneef have been appointed advisers. Moreover, five special assistants have also been made part of the cabinet. They are Syed Rafaqat ali Gilani, Ameer Muhammad Khan, Khurram Khan Leghari, Umar Farooq, and Muhammad Sulman.

Imran during his interaction with Punjab cabinet members had called for austerity and said he wanted additional cars for sitting ministers sold.