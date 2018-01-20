Punjab business symposium on Jan 23

Lahore

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is going to organise the Punjab Business Symposium on January 23 here. The purpose of holding a business symposium is to convey the business community concerns and opinions to the government and suggesting solutions. FPCCI Vice President & Regional Chairman Chaudhry Irfan Yousaf said this while talking to a delegation of Vehari Chamber of Commerce & Industry (VCCI) at the FPCCI Regional Office Lahore. He said the government and business community should join hands for betterment of the country as the cost of doing business and trade is a serious concern of business community. He said efforts should be made to promote exports, encourage foreign investment and stimulate economic activity in the country. The chairman said all district will be focused separately regarding their issues. The federal budget (Finance Bill 2017) and its irritants and other economic issues will be focused. A large number of business people including members of executive committee, general body and trade bodies are expected to attend the event. Ch Irfan said he was well aware of the current issues of the business community and efforts would be made to resolve all issues of business community relating to tax, regulatory duty, customs, and rebate, starting business and high cost of doing business.—APP