Staff Reporter

Sialkot

Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said on Friday the provincial government would not impose any new tax in the forthcoming budget.

“The government will withdraw taxes on widows properties and luxury vehicles during budget 2019-20,” he said while holding a meeting with business people to seek their pre-budget Excise and Taxation suggestions and listen to their problems at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

He said that the Excise and Taxation Department would introduce a mobile phone App for taxpayers, through which they could pay their taxes from their homes, instead of the challan forms.

He said that the Punjab government would also introduce Universal Tax Policy in which same number-plates would be issued to all vehicles in whole province. He said that the Excise Department was working on new policy and would issue number-plates within three or four months.

He said that the government is going to install security system at all safe cities and Toll Plazas in order to monitor tax defaulter vehicles, which would produce positive results.