Punjab Boards to announce matric result tomorrow

Faisalabad

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of matriculation annual examinations 2017, here on Tuesday (July 25). According to the BISE spokesman, all arrangements had been completed to announce results in a formal ceremony, which would be held at the BISE auditorium room.

He said that 147,000 candidates participated in the exams and names of position holders would be released on Monday (July, 24). He said that result gazette would be available on CDs from designated bank branches, while it would also be available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk. The candidates can also get their result by sending their roll numbers through SMS on 800240, he added.

Meanwhile, according to Liaqat Ali Naveed, Controller Examinations BISE Sargodha all the arrangements have been finalized in this regard. He said that first time results had been composed through modern bar codes result system by using latest technology by the BISE IT experts.

He said that a prize distribution ceremony will be organized on Monday at Board’s office where medals and cash prizes would be awarded to students for giving extraordinary performance in the examinations.—APP