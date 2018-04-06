Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT): A topnotch initiative of the Punjab Government

By: Ahmed Raza

The current government of Punjab in this and their last tenure, have done a splendid job in infrastructural and economic development of the Punjab province. Especially, it is the economic sector where notable steps have been taken, an apt example of which is the creation of Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) in 2009, which now is playing a pivotal role in the economic growth of the Punjab province.

The PBIT was established keeping in view three main objectives. The first is related to facilitating new and existing businesses. The second objective is about creating a mutually beneficial business environment through proactive policy advocacy both at the provincial and federal level, and the third is promoting Punjab as the ultimate investment destination.

So far the progress PBIT has achieved is phenomenal, and to celebrate this success, the whole PBIT team on 22nd March, 2018, organized a seminar at Expo Center Lahore, in order to showcase the development profile of the province built during the last ten years. The event was attended by the renowned international and local business experts, who unanimously lauded the economic prosperity in Punjab and PBIT’s role in it.





The delegates, business leaders and the development partners working with the PBIT shared how remarkable there support has been, and everyone massively appreciated the Punjab government for developing an institution that is acting as a bridge between international and local traders and economic experts.





The slogan of this seminar was ‘Dream Big Dream Punjab,’ and this is where PBIT have actually done a great job by presenting Punjab as a peaceful and progressive province, where any investor would relish establishing his business.

On this auspicious occasion, the Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his special message said that we incorporated fresh thinking with the help of private sector into the business processes and the results have been entirely satisfactory.

The recently inaugurated Punjab Tianjin University of Technical Education (PTUT), has been made with the joint efforts of the Tianjin University of Technology & Education (TUTE), China and Punjab Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), which also perfectly highlights this fact that Punjab has taken center stage with regard to overall growth in Pakistan.

Moreover, it is also a great honor for Pakistan that PBIT is a Steering Committee Member and the Director of South Asia at the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).

In short, hats off Punjab government for setting a brilliant institution that in true sense is taking amazing steps for the economic prosperity of the Punjab province, and PBIT indeed is an excellent example for other provinces to follow too.