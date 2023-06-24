A policy dialogue on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) was held at the Special Education Department. A number of people from academia and practitioners attended the dialogue and shared their knowledge and experience with the forum.

Among others, Saima Saeed, Secretary Special Education Department, Punjab, Nabila Irfan, Director General, Special Education Department, Khadija-tul-Kubra, Additional Secretary, Special Education Department were also present. Dr Saima Dawood, Director, Centre for Clinical Psychology, University of the Punjab, Lahore was the moderator. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a lifelong neurological condition that affects a person’s interaction with the world.

It is a spectrum of psychological conditions characterised by widespread abnormalities of social interactions and communication, as well as restricted interests and repetitive behaviour. It was informed that the department was now working on the establishment of the Punjab Autism Resource Centre (PARC). Such an institute would provide specialised education plan, therapy services and vocational training specifically designed to enhance the social, communication, and life skills of autistic children.

According to the Autism Society of Pakistan, there are over 400,000 children on the Autism spectrum, not counting the adults that may have it and the number is increasing.