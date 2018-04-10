Punjab Assembly unveils 4-year performance report

Staff Reporter

Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Monday said that the provincial assembly, through record legislation, played a pivotal role in solving people’s problems.

“People have every right to know about the contributions and performance of representatives they sent to the august house, during the last four years,” he added.

Speaking as chief guest at the launching of the first four parliamentary years’ performance report of the Punjab Assembly, he said that with each passing day, Pakistan was successfully marching on the road to democracy. He said that golden principles of accountability and transparency were the essence of any political system.

He said that the Punjab assembly had taken the initiative to public its performance report for its first four parliamentary years, starting from June 1, 2013 and ending May 31, 2017. “The detailed report is a fine attempt to enlist the legislative developments during the past four years,” he added.

He said that the performance report was a gateway to assembly’s work from citizens’ perspective, hence was very much within the access of every citizen. He said that compilation could also be utilised as a ready reference by research scholars.

The speaker expressed the optimism that the report would serve as a bridge between the people and their representatives besides enabling citizens to review maps performance as legislators and as custodians of people’s mandate.

Earlier, team leader ‘SUBAI’ Pakistan; Strengthening Provincial Assemblies Donna Bugby Smith and also a co- publisher of the Punjab Assembly’s four-year report highlighted various aspects of the report and said young parliamentary associates of European Union who had worked very hard to compile the public this report.

Provincial ministers Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan and a large number of lawmakers, Secretary Punjab Assembly Rai Mumtaz Baber were also present on the occasion.