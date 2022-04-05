Punjab Assembly to elect new CM on April 16

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The Punjab Assembly will meet next week to elect new Chief Minister after resignation of former CM Sardar Usman Buzdar.

It is worth mentioning here that it was supposed to meet on Wednesday (today) but delayed by April 16 due to reasons best known to the rulers concerned. Political circles are of the view that a tough contest is expected between Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and Speaker Pervez Elahi for the coveted slot of the chief minister.

A spokesperson for the PA rejected reports that a notification convening the session of the provincial legislature on April 16 was withdrawn and it was likely to be summoned tomorrow (Wednesday).

“No decision has been made to convene the PA session tomorrow,” he said, adding that the session will take place on April 16 as per the notification.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hamza Shehbaz accused the ruling alliance of hatching a conspiracy to suspend the assembly membership of PML-N lawmakers on some pretext to win the chief minister’s election.

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly and chief minister’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz said that Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the Supreme Court today that 40 members of the assembly are being suspended. “We had 200 members for the election of the Leader of the House, if Pervaiz Elahi had majority, he would not flee from the back door,” Hamza added.