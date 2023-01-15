Punjab Assembly stands dissolved without governor’s approval

PML-N says ready for polls in 90 days

Despite Punjab Govenor Balighur Rehman’s refusal to sign the summary for Punjab Assembly dissolution, the provincial legislature stood dissolved on Saturday at 10pm as advice forwarded by the chief minister two days ago expired as per the Constitution.

“I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course,” the governor wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward,” he added.

His statement came after Governor Balighur Rehman and other federal ministers on Saturday met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the premier’s residence in Lahore’s Model Town ahead of the Punjab Assembly dissolution.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Beleeghur Rehman held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Model Town. During the meeting, they discussed different matter, including the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and also chaired a senior party leaders’ meeting at his residence on Friday to discuss the ongoing political situation in Punjab.

Rana Sanaullah told a private news channel after the meeting that the PML-N was fully prepared for elections in Punjab in 90 days, and expressed his optimism to win the provincial assembly elections.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif asked PM Shehbaz to give directions to the Punjab governor to tackle the political situation in the province.

Sources said Shehbaz told the party leaders that Nawaz Sharif and party chief organiser Maryam Nawaz would be back in the country this month (January). These leaders would actively participate in the election campaign after their return, according to the sources.

Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique met Shehbaz Sharif at his residence and discussed political issues in the wake of the process initiated for dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

PMLN senior leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif said Punjab chief minister’s summary about dissolution of assembly would be treated as per law. He said the prime minister was holding consultations on the current situation. He said the PML-N was not afraid of elections. “End of the day, what will happen to Imran Khan, will be known later on,” Kh Asif said.