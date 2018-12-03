Punjab Assembly Speaker be made PAC chairman

Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja Monday proposed that the Punjab Assembly Speaker should be made chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Talking to media persons here at the assembly’s cafeteria, the minister said the government would not give the PAC chairmanship to Leader of Opposition Hamza Shehbaz. How could a person, who himself had been involved in corruption, hold accountability of the corrupt, he questioned.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp