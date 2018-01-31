Punjab Assembly refers bill to committee

Compulsory Quran Teaching Bill

The Punjab Assembly referred a bill to the standing committee concerned here on Tuesday.

Parliamentary leader of Jamaat Islami Dr Wasim Akhtar introduced the Punjab Compulsory Teaching of Holy Quran Bill 2017. As the treasury did not oppose the bill, the chair asked for report in two months. Earlier, the second sitting of the 34th session of the current assembly started one hour and 12 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair. Only eight lawmakers were present at the start of the sitting.

During Question-Hour, Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education Mehwish Sultana answered queries by lawmakers. She said that the government attached high priority to education. For attaining higher literacy rate, a number of projects had been initiated, she said adding that big allocations had been made for raising standard of education in the province.