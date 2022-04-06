Punjab Assembly holds session to elect new CM today

Lahore: Punjab Assembly will hold a session on Wednesday (today) at 7:30 pm to elect a new CM of the province.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has summoned the Punjab Assembly session at 7:30 this evening.

In this special session, the voting process for the election of a new Chief Minister will be held.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is a joint candidate of PTI and PMLQ, while Mian Hamza Shahbaz is the candidate of PML-N and allied parties for the post.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari had adjourned the provincial assembly session till April 16.