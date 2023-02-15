Punjab Assembly election date: Governor to approach LHC for clarification

Lahore: Talks between Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman and a delegation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the announcement of a date for conducting elections for the Punjab Assembly remained inconclusive as the governor has decided to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) for clarification.

Last week, while hearing a petition of the former ruling party PTI, the LHC directed the ECP to hold elections for the Punjab Assembly within 90 days.

In its order, the LHC had directed the ECP to “immediately” announce the date of the election of the provincial assembly of Punjab after consultation with the Governor of Punjab, who is the constitutional head of the Province, to ensure that the elections are held not later than ninety days as per the mandate of the Constitution.

On Tuesday, a three-member delegation of the ECP called on the governor on the orders of Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja.

During the huddle, the governor was of the opinion that he had not dissolved the assembly, so he was not authorised to announce the date of the polls.

The governor said that he did not want to take any extra-legal and constitutional steps. The Lahore High Court’s decision requires an explanation for which they were taking the legal route.