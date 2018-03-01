Punjab assembly adopts resolution against NAB

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Assembly passed on Wednesday a resolution against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alleging the Bureau was violating human rights. The resolution, presented by Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, was adopted with a majority.

The resolution calls for ending the ‘plea-bargain’ clause in the NAB Ordinance. The clause allows accused persons to accept their guilt and return some of the looted wealth in exchange for a light punishment.

The opposition parties members in the provincial assembly protested against the resolution and tore copies of the resolution.

Recently, NAB detained a senior provincial bureaucrat former head of the Lahore Development Authority in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case. The Punjab government and its top bureaucracy should reached to the NAB action.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has criticised adoption of a resolution against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by the Punjab Assembly, saying that the PML-N was pondering over amending the law as NAB is set to hold Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif accountable for corrupt practices.

PPP spokesman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the PML-N was crying on its turn to get accountable. He said the PML-N was striving to defend a favourite of Shahbaz Sharif. He said the PMLN has disgraced national institutions.