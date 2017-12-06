Punjab approves two uplidt schemes of Rs1616.5m

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PWDP) approved two development schemes of PPH & Environment Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 1616.519 million.

The stated schemes were approved in the 34th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over by chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan here on Tuesday. The approved development schemes included: Urban Sewerage/Drainage PCC Slab & Brick Pavement, Bhakkar City, Bhakkar (Amended) at the cost of Rs. 833.933 million and Strengthening of Strategic Planning & Implementation Unit at the cost of Rs. 782.586 million. The meeting was attended by members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal.—INP