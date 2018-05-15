Punjab approves supplementary budget for 2017-18

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over Punjab Cabinet meeting, here Monday which accorded approval to supplementary budget and revised estimates for the financial year 2017-18.

The meeting also approved revised annual development program 2017-18 along with approving the minutes of 31st meeting of Punjab Cabinet and approval of decisions of 55th meeting of Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Finance and Development. During the meeting, fateha was also offered for the departed soul of PML-N MNA Rajab Ali Baloch and sympathies were extended to the bereaved family. The Chief Minister said that Rajab Ali Baloch was an asset of the party.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Punjab government is presenting the supplementary budget for the financial year 2017-18 and the next government will present the new budget. He said that Punjab government has spent resources on public welfare by considering them as a sacred trust and added that welfare of the masses has always been given preference. Punjab government has made a real saving of billions of rupees through its transparent policies and the saved amount has been spent on public welfare. He said that judicial e-stamp papers program is a revolutionary step having far-reaching impacts and due to it, billions of rupees have been deposited in the government kitty during the current fiscal year. He said that resources will have to be further expanded for the welfare of the common man.

The nations do not progress by barrowing from others as only the self-reliant nations move forward, he added. I want my nation to stand on its own feet and you all have to follow the golden principles of hard work, honesty and trust as Allah Almighty also helps those who work with the sincerity of purpose, he said. He expressed the satisfaction that important reforms have been introduced in health and education sectors by tremendously enhancing their budgets. Public service is our core mission which will be continued with speed and efficiency, concluded the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the performance of Provincial Finance Minister Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance and others and appreciated the hard work of Provincial Minister Kh. Imran Nazir, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan and his team for improving the primary and secondary healthcare sector. The meeting also appreciated the performance of chairman PRA and CEO IDAP. Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary and high officials attended the meeting.