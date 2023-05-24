Punjab announces summer vacations 2023

LAHORE – The caretaker government in Punjab announced summer vacations in all government and private schools across the region.

Punjab Secretary School Education announced the summer break for juniors, saying summer vacation will start on June 6 and will continue till August 20.

Earlier in the day, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) announced the summer holidays for private schools. A notification issued by the body’s secretary general stated the holidays will start from June 15-August 14, 2023.

Sindh Summer vacations

Last week, the Sindh government announced summer vacations for educational institutions in the province which will start on June 1 and will end on July 31.