Punjab announces schedule for schools exam 2021

LAHORE – Officials from provincial education department have announced the schedule of examinations to be held across schools in Punjab.

According to a notification by the Punjab Examination Commission (PEC), the exams will be held from May 18 to 31 for students of grades I-VIII.

Fifty percent weightage in the exams will be for homework and 50% weightage will be for MCQ-based papers, the PEC said, adding that oral exams will be taken for students for grades I & II (English, Maths, General Knowledge and Urdu).

Students of Grade III to VIII will give written examinations of all core subjects (English, Maths, Science, Urdu, Computer Science, History & Geography and Islamiyat/Ethics).

Result cards will be issued by schools before June 10, the commission announced. With schools reopening across the country last month, the Punjab government had issued instructions for schools to comply with.

As per the COVID-19 related SOPs, all the schools for Secondary and Intermediate classes have 50% students on alternate days as practised earlier.